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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/tesla-superchargers-available-through-bp-roaming-network/

Tesla Superchargers are now available through the bp / Aral Fuel & Charge roaming network to give fleet drivers access to more than 2,000 Tesla Superchargers across the UK using the bp/Aral Fuel & Charge card and app.

This expands the bp / Aral Fuel & Charge network to more than one million charge points across Europe.

For fleet managers, this expansion is designed to remove the need for drivers to manage a separate Tesla account, payment card or charging bill.

Drivers with compatible EVs can access eligible Tesla Superchargers in three ways: by tapping their Fuel & Charge card at chargers equipped with a card reader, starting a session through the Fuel & Charge app or, for Tesla drivers, using Plug & Charge through the Tesla app following a one-time setup.

For fleet managers, charging sessions are billed directly to the employer and consolidated alongside other charging transactions, aiming to simplify administration and reimbursement while giving drivers access to a broader charging network.