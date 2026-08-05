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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/tfl-grants-wayve-and-uber-private-hire-vehicle-licences/

Transport for London (TfL) has granted Wayve and Uber Private Hire Vehicle Licences, putting the companies a step closer to offering autonomous rides.

At launch, the vehicles will operate autonomously, but with a trained and TfL licenced driver onboard to oversee the trip, and take over driving if needed.

Wayve and Uber have now completed the ‘triple-lock’ requirement for Private Hire trips, where the operator, driver and vehicle all hold licences with the same authority.

Private Hire licences were granted to a number of Wayve’s autonomous Ford Mustang Mach-E cars, following TfL inspections.

In the past eight weeks, more than 100,0000 people have signed up to join Uber’s Interest List, which provides the opportunity to ride in an autonomous vehicle when operations begin.

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Sarah Gates, vice president of global affairs and assurance at Wayve, said: “This licence is an important step towards giving Londoners the chance to experience autonomous driving technology.

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“The responsible deployment of these vehicles will bring us safer, cleaner and quieter streets, and we’re proud to continue working alongside regulators, communities, and the public as we take the next steps towards making autonomous rides a reality in the capital.”

Annie Duvnjak, global head of autonomous mobility operations at Uber, said: “This licence is a key milestone in bringing autonomous rides to London on Uber.