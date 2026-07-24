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TfL reports reduced traffic, cleaner air from Silvertown Tunnel

On weekdays, traffic across the Silvertown and Blackwall tunnels is lower than figures seen at the Blackwall Tunnel alone prior to the opening.

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Transport for London (TfL) has reported that the opening of the Silvertown Tunnel has resulted in reduced traffic and cleaner air, since it opened in April 2025.

On weekdays, traffic volumes across the Silvertown and Blackwall tunnels are lower than figures seen at the Blackwall Tunnel alone prior to the Silvertown Tunnel’s opening.

Peak journey times on the A102 northbound approach to the Blackwall Tunnel reduced by 58% in the morning and 47% in the evening.

Average nitrogen dioxide concentrations were down 17% compared with the year prior to the tunnel’s opening.

The Silvertown Tunnel is 0.87 miles long and connects Silvertown to the Greenwich Peninsula.

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TfL said that the user charges introduced across both tunnels were successful in managing traffic demand.

90% of users complied with charges and TfL saw a reduction in the volume of Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) issues throughout the Silvertown Tunnel’s first year of operations.

Four in five tunnel user charges were paid for through Auto Pay.

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At peak times, cars and small vans are charged £2.60 when using Auto Pay, while large vans and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) are charged £4.20 and £6.80 respectively.

Off-peak charges are £1.55 for cars and small vans, £2.60 for large vans and £5.25 for HGVs.

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The PCN for non-payment is £180, or £90 if paid within two weeks.

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Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (pictured) said: “This analysis shows that the Silvertown Tunnel is proving a success, not only cutting journey times but encouraging more sustainable transport so we can keep cleaning up our air.

“I’m particularly pleased to see major reductions in congestion at the Blackwall Tunnel benefitting businesses and local residents. The Silvertown Tunnel is already transforming travel across the Thames as we continue building a greener, fairer, better London for everyone.”

Alex Williams, chief customer and strategy officer at TfL, said: “It’s excellent to see that the Silvertown Tunnel is successfully achieving what it set out to do – improving the resilience of the road network and reducing congestion, with air quality improving.

“By making it easier to travel by bus across and near the river, we’re also seeing a surge in customers choosing to travel more sustainably.

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“With more reliable journeys, improved access to public transport and reduced emissions, the tunnel is delivering real benefits for people and businesses on both sides of the river.”

Edward Richardson, transport programme director at BusinessLDN, said: “It’s great to see that the Silvertown Tunnel is helping to reduce congestion, improve air quality and boost cross-river connectivity in the area.

“This highlights the important role that partnership between the public and private sectors has to play in delivering the infrastructure that Londoners and businesses across the capital need.”

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