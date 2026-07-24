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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/tfl-reports-reduced-traffic-cleaner-air-from-silvertown-tunnel/

Transport for London (TfL) has reported that the opening of the Silvertown Tunnel has resulted in reduced traffic and cleaner air, since it opened in April 2025.

On weekdays, traffic volumes across the Silvertown and Blackwall tunnels are lower than figures seen at the Blackwall Tunnel alone prior to the Silvertown Tunnel’s opening.

Peak journey times on the A102 northbound approach to the Blackwall Tunnel reduced by 58% in the morning and 47% in the evening.

Average nitrogen dioxide concentrations were down 17% compared with the year prior to the tunnel’s opening.

The Silvertown Tunnel is 0.87 miles long and connects Silvertown to the Greenwich Peninsula.

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TfL said that the user charges introduced across both tunnels were successful in managing traffic demand.

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90% of users complied with charges and TfL saw a reduction in the volume of Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) issues throughout the Silvertown Tunnel’s first year of operations.

Four in five tunnel user charges were paid for through Auto Pay.