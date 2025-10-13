TFS Express Logistics streamlines fleet compliance with AssetGo and Hurst Transport Services

TFS Express Logistics has digitalised its compliance management using AssetGo and Hurst Transport Services, improving accuracy and reducing manual processes across its fleet.

TFS Express Logistics has successfully digitalised its fleet compliance processes with support from Hurst Transport Services and AssetGo, describing the onboarding process as straightforward and virtually disruption-free.



Using AssetGo’s fleet management platform, the company has transformed how it handles compliance, vehicle defects and document control, achieving time savings, greater accuracy and improved oversight.

AssetGo provides software for fleet and driver compliance management, helping transport operators streamline inspections, maintenance, and asset control alongside daily walkaround checks, defect reporting, licence verification and tachograph analysis.



Hurst Transport Services, a compliance and fleet management consultancy, acts as a white-label partner for AssetGo, supporting operators through auditing, driver training and accreditation schemes.

Jim Jackson, director at TFS Express Logistics, said: “We’d built our own manual spreadsheet system and relied on phone calls and emails to report defects. It worked, but it was far from reliable.



“We were constantly checking expiry dates and worrying something might get missed. We knew we wanted to digitalise but time was always the barrier.



When we came across AssetGo through Hurst Transport Services it came at exactly the right moment.”

With branches in Norwich and Liverpool, TFS Express operates a nationwide same-day delivery service covering everything from small vans to 18-tonne vehicles.



The company’s switch from a manual to a digital compliance platform was guided by Hurst Transport Services and AssetGo to ensure minimal disruption.



Mark Hurst, director of Hurst Transport Services, said: “Operators often worry about the disruption of moving to a new system.



“But with AssetGo we can make the transition smooth and easy. By understanding an operator’s existing processes, we ensure the software fits naturally into the way they already work.



“There are many systems out there which do similar things, but the difference with AssetGo is the personal support. Quite honestly, in this regard, the company stands out and the system sells itself!”

Jackson added: “The peace of mind knowing at-a-glance what defects we have is worth the cost on its own. The guys find it easy to report and I can check compliance remotely anytime.



“I’m now much more confident that we’re compliant across the board. Digitalisation takes most of the worry away. It empowers our drivers and helps the operational team manage the fleet effectively.”

Mark Hurst added that operators like TFS Express Logistics were demonstrating that digitalisation is not just for large fleets. “With AssetGo they’re saving time, improving accuracy and gaining control – without the hassle of manual compliance management,” he said.



AssetGo is also approved by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency as a systems provider for drivers’ hours under the Earned Recognition scheme, giving operators confidence that their digital compliance processes meet the highest regulatory