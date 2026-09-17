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The ai Corporation partners with Visa to expand Visa Fleet 2.0

Visa's Fleet 2.0 program is designed to provide technology partners with the tools and validation necessary to ensure their solutions meet Visa's standards.

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Visa Fleet 2.0
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The ai Corporation (ai), a fuel and mobility payment solutions company, has signed a long-term agreement with Visa to expand and enable Visa Fleet 2.0 in Europe with its flagship card issuing and payment management platform, aiEazyFuel®.

Neil Halls, head of fleet, mobility and benefits at Visa Europe, said: “Innovation is reshaping the way fleet and mobility payments are managed, creating exciting new possibilities across the industry.

“By combining ai’s expertise in the fuel, EV and mobility payments space, with the capabilities of Visa Fleet 2.0, this collaboration will help bring greater choice and modern payment experiences to the fleet, EV, mobility providers.”

Visa’s Fleet 2.0 program is designed to provide technology partners with the tools and validation necessary to ensure their solutions meet Visa’s standards for functionality, integration, and security.

ai’s partnership with Visa aims to fast-track the availability of its offerings to fuel retailers, fleet operators, and issuers worldwide.

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aiEazyFuel® is a white-labelled, omnichannel card management and processing platform that is designed to help energy retailers, issuers, banks, EV, leasing, mobility and fleet companies simplify and future-proof their payment systems, either by replacing legacy payment infrastructure or by launching payment offerings.

The platform supports a complete range of issuing, acceptance, acquiring, switching, processing, risk, and analytics functions and is directly integrated with proprietary fraud management platform aiRiskNet® to protect mobility payments across the ecosystem.

An in-house Fraud Managed Service Team manages the process end-to-end, using AI, machine learning tools and scoring models.

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aiEazyFuel® offers a hybrid card option which is designed to combine flexibility and convenience with the wider acceptance benefits of the Visa network.

Clients’ cards that are issued and managed by the platform are accepted worldwide and can access a broader range of merchant networks, opening revenue streams for issuers, in areas like mobility spend, EV charging and other vehicle-related services.

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Piers Horak, CEO The ai Corporation, said: “We are incredibly proud to announce our new commercial relationship with Visa, a milestone that represents a significant deepening of our collaborative efforts to transform the fleet landscape.

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“By leveraging our flagship issuing and processing platform, aiEazyFuel®, we are driving targeted penetration of Visa Fleet 2.0 across various segments of the fuel, EV and mobility payments market in Europe.

“I am genuinely excited to see how this long-term agreement empowers our partners and future-proofs their operations, ensuring they stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving industry.”

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