Future-proof van, immediate benefits
Flexible, practical and sustainable, VN5 demonstrates that now is the right time to switch to an electric van. Thanks to its range-extender technology, VN5 makes no compromises, offering true zero-emissions capability and fee-free driving in city centres – all without range-anxiety. With a total flexible range of 304 miles and 60 miles pure EV range*, operators can go anywhere with confidence.
On top of that, VN5’s charging flexibility is unbeaten. It supports three charging interfaces, and with a 50kW DC rapid charger, can complete a full charge in around 30 minutes. So it’s ready to go whenever you are.
Built for real-world operations
All this in a van that’s been designed and built from scratch to do everything fleets and operators need. With 830kg gross payload** and 5.5m³ carrying capacity, VN5 can house two Euro-2, two Euro-3 or three Euro-1 pallets, loaded easily through the 60/40 split twin rear doors or large side door. Thanks to its industry-leading turning circle, tight spaces are no problem.
VN5’s first-in-sector anodised aluminium body delivers greater impact resistance, less corrosion, and lighter weight than conventional alternatives. Overall, VN5 can go further and last longer – which is why we offer a five-year, 150,000-mile vehicle warranty (and eight-year, 150,000-mile battery warranty)†.
Join us at the Commercial Vehicle Show to find out more
*Pure EV (electric-only) range 60.9 miles in accordance with EAER Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle
Test Procedure (WLTP) figures (October 2020). These figures may not reflect real life driving results, which
will depend upon a number of factors including accessories fitted (post-registration), variations in weather,
driving styles and vehicle loads.
** Varies with trim levels and options.
†5 year/150,000 mile Vehicle warranty, 8 year/150,000 mile Battery warranty. Terms and exclusions apply,
full details available: www.levc.com/warranty
Find our more by visiting LEVC at the CV show.
