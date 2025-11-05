The Electric Car Scheme adds PHEVs to salary sacrifice offering

Market testing showed that 89% of businesses wanted hybrid options in order to support employees who are not yet ready for EVs.

Salary sacrifice provider The Electric Car Scheme has added plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) to its offering, responding to demand from employers.

Market testing showed that 89% of businesses wanted hybrid options in order to support employees who are not yet ready for electric vehicles (EVs).

The Electric Car Scheme said that early uptake during a trial exceeded expectations.

More than 65 PHEVs from 12 manufacturers are now available through The Electric Car Scheme, with the MG HS starting at £387 per month and the Volkswagen Golf eHybrid starting at £426 per month.

Other models include the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Volvo XC60.

PHEV salary sacrifice mirrors the company’s EV salary sacrifice programme.

The Electric Car Scheme said that participating employees can save up to 30% on a PHEV.

Thom Groot, co-founder and CEO of The Electric Car Scheme, said, “Salary sacrifice has proved hugely successful for pure EVs since 2020 and it still remains the most tax efficient option, but we’re now extending the same offer to PHEVs so more employees can access the benefit.

“HR and employee benefits teams are telling us hybrids work for employees with longer commutes or limited charging access.

“It’s a benefit people want and use – and it creates staff loyalty. Employees get the same substantial savings through salary sacrifice, whether they choose hybrid or fully electric.”

Employers who use The Electric Car Scheme include Dreams, Holland & Barrett and JustEat.