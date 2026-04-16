The Electric Car Scheme appoints Rob Buckland as operations director

The company recently celebrated several milestones – delivering 45% growth in car orders from Q4 2025 to Q1 2026.

EV salary sacrifice specialist The Electric Car Scheme has appointed Rob Buckland (pictured), as operations director, effective immediately.

The company recently celebrated several milestones – delivering 45% growth in car orders from Q4 2025 to Q1 2026.

Thom Groot, CEO of The Electric Car Scheme, said: “Rob is a fantastic addition to our growing company.

“His vast experience in delivering excellence to customers through strong business operations will support our ambitious plans to scale the business through pioneering AI technology.”

Buckland’s appointment aims to reinforce the company’s commitment to its B Corp status, to ensure that growth aligns with a mission-driven approach to sustainability and worker impact.

Buckland said: “It’s great to be joining this passionate and committed team of people at such a pivotal time for the business.

“My mission is clear – to build a scalable operational engine for the next phase of growth.

“As a certified B Corp, The Electric Car Scheme isn’t just about growth, it’s about being a genuine force for good, helping more people to access an EV in an affordable and sustainable way.

“I can’t wait to start making a difference.”

Buckland has specialist EV experience having successfully founded and scaled the GRIDSERVE car leasing proposition, before leading its acquisition into Carwow, and accelerating the Carwow Leasey business.

He has also held senior roles at Select Car Leasing and Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions.