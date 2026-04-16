  
BM Original

FEATURING

BV Masthead 200x122
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
BM Original
Subscribe

The Electric Car Scheme appoints Rob Buckland as operations director 

The company recently celebrated several milestones – delivering 45% growth in car orders from Q4 2025 to Q1 2026.

Milly Standing

16 April 2026

Company Car Trends

SHARE

The Electric Car Scheme

EV salary sacrifice specialist The Electric Car Scheme has appointed Rob Buckland (pictured), as operations director, effective immediately.

The company recently celebrated several milestones – delivering 45% growth in car orders from Q4 2025 to Q1 2026.

Thom Groot, CEO of The Electric Car Scheme, said: “Rob is a fantastic addition to our growing company.

“His vast experience in delivering excellence to customers through strong business operations will support our ambitious plans to scale the business through pioneering AI technology.”

Buckland’s appointment aims to reinforce the company’s commitment to its B Corp status, to ensure that growth aligns with a mission-driven approach to sustainability and worker impact.

Buckland said: “It’s great to be joining this passionate and committed team of people at such a pivotal time for the business.

“My mission is clear – to build a scalable operational engine for the next phase of growth.

“As a certified B Corp, The Electric Car Scheme isn’t just about growth, it’s about being a genuine force for good, helping more people to access an EV in an affordable and sustainable way.

“I can’t wait to start making a difference.”

Buckland has specialist EV experience having successfully founded and scaled the GRIDSERVE car leasing proposition, before leading its acquisition into Carwow, and accelerating the Carwow Leasey business.

He has also held senior roles at Select Car Leasing and Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions.

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

master-1
Business Van Awards

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Youtube Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS MOTORING

BUSINESS Vans

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE