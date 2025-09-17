  
The Electric Car Scheme gains debt facility from Triple Point

The debt facility will enable The Electric Car Scheme to continue its strategic expansion, growth and product innovation.

Dylan Robertson

17 September 2025

The Electric Car Scheme, a salary sacrifice provider, has expanded its funding relationship with Triple Point Private Credit through a debt facility.

Triple Point Private Credit has previously provided a revolving credit facility to the The Electric Car Scheme.

Thom Groot (pictured), CEO at The Electric Car Scheme, said: “Triple Point has been a valued long-term partner in our journey.

“Their understanding of our business and mission has helped us scale with confidence.

“As a fellow B Corp, their commitment to responsible finance aligns closely with our values, and we’re excited to continue building on this partnership as we expand our impact.”

The Electric Car Scheme allows employers to offer electric vehicle (EV) salary sacrifice schemes to their employees, providing an affordable way to drive an EV.

Sean Brophy, chief commercial officer at Triple Point Private Credit, said: “ECS aligns closely with our lending strategy, scaling a proven business model in a sector that reflects our values and long-term focus on sustainability.

“Their leadership team is well-regarded across the industry and actively contributes to shaping Government policy on EV adoption.

“We’ve built a strong, long-term relationship with ECS, and this facility reflects our confidence in their operational maturity and growth trajectory.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
