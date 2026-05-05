The Electric Car Scheme launches Employee Life Event Support

The protection includes situations such as an involuntary salary reduction of 20% or more, a divorce, or an intra-company transfer abroad.

The Electric Car Scheme, the EV salary sacrifice provider, has launched Employee Life Event Support, which allows employees to exit a lease without penalty after a major change in personal circumstances.

The protection includes situations such as a partner’s redundancy, partner’s family-friendly leave, partner’s long-term sickness, or partner’s dismissal, an involuntary salary reduction of 20% or more, a divorce, or an intra-company transfer abroad.

Employees were previously liable for early termination costs of up to 50% of remaining rentals when any of these events occurred.

With a rising redundancy rate, more than 100,000 divorces in England and Wales (2023) and divorcee incomes falling by 31%, the Electric Car Scheme said it identified how to make EVs more accessible with a more comprehensive salary sacrifice offering.

Employees who resign within the first three months of their agreement will also pay a capped amount, rather than fees that could otherwise run into tens of thousands of pounds.

These protections sit on top of Complete Employer Protection, included as standard on every Electric Car Scheme agreement, which covers employers against the full cost of early termination if an employee leaves for any reason.

Thom Groot, CEO of The Electric Car Scheme, said: “Until today, an employee going through a divorce or losing a partner’s income could find themselves locked into a car lease they could no longer afford, which was a problem with salary sacrifice as a benefit, not just with our scheme. We’ve fixed it for our customers.

“Salary sacrifice already saves drivers 20% to 50% on the cost of an EV through income tax and National Insurance savings.

“The financial protection has now caught up with those tax benefits, with cover for the major life events that could otherwise have left drivers exposed.

“Salary sacrifice has to work for employees across the full range of life circumstances, not just a tidy subset of them, and today’s changes are part of what we’re building towards.”

The changes take effect immediately and are included as standard on every new agreement at no additional cost to employers.