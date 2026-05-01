The EV early-adoption phase is over

Committed to reducing carbon emissions from mobility, Europcar is helping businesses and drivers to make a stress free switch from petrol and diesel (ICE) to electric vehicles (EV). The latest Europcar EV barometer showed that the biggest barriers holding businesses back from switching to a more sustainable fleet were costs (38%) and charging infrastructure (29%). 17% said lack of understanding about ownership held them back and 14% said lack of model choice was a barrier.
Breaking down these barriers by growing the fleet of electric cars and vans, Europcar is ensuring price parity with ICE vehicles for business customers. The company’s focus on and investment in more sustainable mobility saw fully electric rental grow 93% in 2025 with 86% of all EV rentals for business drivers. Europcar’s EV fleet grew by 70%, now making up 15% of the total fleet. The investment in tools and resources to give motorists the knowledge they need to drive electric with confidence also saw NPS scores for electric vehicles 10% higher than for ICE.
“At Europcar we are on a mission to remove the barriers that hold businesses and motorists back from choosing environmentally friendly vehicles,” commented Christian Øien, Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group UK. “From creating dedicated self-help resources such as our EV Guide to providing detailed vehicle handovers for EV newbies, we are extremely proud of the progress we have already made and the positive impact it has had on customer confidence in electric driving.”
>> To find out more about Europcar’s electric mobility solutions visit
The eVan challenge
Last year saw organisations make a decisive move from early-stage minimum-commitment electrification to full operational integration, with businesses embracing electric cars at scale. However, the story for electric van adoption has been less positive.
The decarbonisation of the van sector is some years behind cars, but arguably even more important. Yet, for many organisations, there are still questions over the productivity impact of eVans. Users of commercial vehicles remain hesitant to adopt electric vans at scale, with fit-for-purpose charging infrastructure and battery life when vehicles have a full payload key barriers.
That sentiment needs to change in 2026, not least of which because of the growing role of Scope 3 emissions in procurement processes. Organisations unable to demonstrate compliance with Scope 3 for their mobility and transport operations could face the loss of contracts as major buyers make this a critical requirement. That’s where rental can play a vital role.
Rental as a strategic tool
The best way to understand electric commercial vehicle motoring is to test in real-world working conditions. Being able to do this with manufacturers and dealers is often challenging, however, rental provides a fantastic ‘no risk’ opportunity, taking a vehicle for a few weeks or months to learn from the experience. It is also critical to winning the hearts and minds of drivers who will need to adapt to electric van usage.
To avoid the high upfront costs, as well as being unable to benefit from improvements in battery technology once locked into a leasing agreement, many businesses are now using rental as a commitment free way to bring zero tailpipe emissions into their operations. And as a leading proponent of electric motoring, Europcar has led the way in delivering mobility solutions that enable organisations to operate efficiently, effectively and sustainably without being tied into long-term lease agreements or residual value risks of ownership.
>> To find out more about Europcar’s electric mobility solutions visit
In 2026, EV rental will deliver a number of critical functions for businesses with fleets:
Europcar eVan fleet
Europcar’s goal is to make electric commercial motoring more accessible for more businesses by providing a choice of electric vans that can serve multiple use-cases, and offering ICE/EV price parity. A significant volume of small and medium electric vans have been added to the Europcar fleet available from locations across the UK on long term flex rental of three months or more.
Models on the Europcar eVan fleet include the Peugeot E-Expert, Ford E-Transit Custom, Vauxhall Vivaro Electric, VW e-Transporter, Renault Kangoo E-Tech and the Mercedes-Benz eVito providing businesses with a wide variety of choice to find their entry route to electric motoring. The rapid charging capability and long driving range mean these vans offer businesses a great way to put electric vans to the test operationally, as a real-world test drive.
Myth-busting
With a detailed handover of a carefully selected electric vehicle to suit the needs of the job or journey, even previous EV-sceptics can be converted to zero tailpipe-emissions vehicles. A great example of this is the work Europcar has done with the London Borough of Camden.
Working together, the two organisations identified that a large proportion of the car derived and short-wheelbase van fleet operated by Camden could immediately be replaced with battery electric alternatives. However, with a clear focus on financial efficiency, the local authority did not want to commit to the usual fleet lease length of 3-5 years or purchasing vehicles outright.
Europcar has therefore provided a long-term flexible rental solution that ensures Camden has access to the right vehicles for its operational needs without the upfront costs seen in leasing or outright purchase.
Training for the council’s drivers was provided, including practical information on charging, how to use regenerative braking to maximise range and how the weather and driving style impact range. And insight from Europcar’s 100% fleet has helped Camden Council overcome early doubts from drivers.
>> To find out more about Europcar’s electric mobility solutions visit
Delivering Scope 3 emissions compliance
With many businesses now seeing Scope 3 emissions as a key criteria for contract awarding, EV rental enables organisations to demonstrate compliance without having to make long-term commitments to vehicle leasing or ownership. EV rental can be used to quickly and affordably help an organisation meet customer Scope 3 requirements when a fleet is not compliant and there is a risk of missing out on a contract.
Scaling without commitment
Flexible rental allows businesses with seasonal demand or project-based work to add or remove electric cars and vans from their fleet as often as necessary. This avoids the costly financial implications of having an expensive asset sitting in a car park during quiet periods.
>> To find out more about Europcar’s electric mobility solutions visit