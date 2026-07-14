The EV investment dilemma: What’s stopping businesses from charging ahead?

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/the-ev-investment-dilemma-whats-stopping-businesses-from-charging-ahead/

Geopolitical conflict has driven petrol prices up sharply across Europe this year. In the UK, petrol now retails at around £1.50 per litre – up approximately 20% since the start of the year.

Across the EU, fuel prices have followed a similar trajectory, with average prices in April 2026 around 20% higher than a year earlier.

As a result, the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) is accelerating. For years, EVs have faced criticism over their perceived cost and complexity, but rising fuel prices are changing the equation.

In the UK, EVs have reached a record 30% share of the new car market, with rising fuel costs helping to drive adoption. The picture is similar across mainland Europe, where more than one in five newly registered cars are now electric, representing a 16% increase on 2025.

For many fleet operators and corporates, they are increasingly being considered the more economically viable option.

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So, does this mean we’re racing towards a fully electric future for commercial vehicles? Unfortunately, it’s not that simple. Several factors are preventing businesses from making the transition at the pace they would like.

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Perhaps the biggest challenge is the availability of charging infrastructure. Recent Department for Transport data shows the UK needs to more than double the number of charge points installed each year to meet its EV targets.

There’s also a high level of geographical disparity in how accessible they are, with more than 40% of public charge points concentrated in London and the South East, leaving many other regions underserved.