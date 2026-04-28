The executive EV: Audi e tron GT quattro 370kW review

Beneath the low roofline and concept car styling, there is a genuine fleet case here.

The Audi e tron GT quattro 370kW is not the sort of car bought through a fleet list by accident.

This is a statement car, the kind of EV aimed at senior user-choosers who want something more dramatic than the usual executive SUV, but still need it to function as a real company car. That is what makes it interesting.

Beneath the low roofline and concept car styling, there is a genuine fleet case here.

A sense of polish

The numbers are certainly strong enough to grab attention. Power stands at 370kW or 503PS, rising to 430kW and 584PS with launch control. Torque is 625Nm, 0 to 62mph takes 4.2 seconds and top speed is 152mph. Even by high end EV standards that is serious pace.

Yet the e tron GT does not come across as a car obsessed with numbers for their own sake. Its real appeal lies in the way that performance is delivered.

On the road, the Audi feels much more like a grand tourer than an electric super saloon. It is very fast, obviously, but the overriding impression is one of smoothness and composure rather than aggression.

The acceleration is immediate and effortless, but it does not feel frantic. Instead, it gathers speed in one clean seamless wave, the sort of pace that makes motorway overtakes and joining short slip roads feel utterly routine.

That matters in a fleet context, because outright speed is only useful if it comes wrapped in the kind of calm control that makes a car easy to live with every day.

That sense of polish continues into the chassis. The e tron GT feels low, planted and secure, with excellent body control and the sort of grip that gives it genuine authority on a fast road. But it is not trying to be constantly playful or demanding. The steering is accurate and confidence inspiring, though not especially overflowing with feel, and that is probably the right balance for the role.

This is a car that flatters the driver more than it challenges them. For a senior company car, that is no bad thing.

The biggest surprise is how well it settles into the role of long distance cruiser. For something that looks this dramatic, the e tron GT is remarkably refined.

Wind noise is well suppressed, road noise is low by performance EV standards and the whole car has that heavy, expensive, well insulated feel expected of a flagship Audi.

It feels most convincing on a motorway or flowing A road, where the speed, refinement and chassis composure come together properly.

This is where the fleet argument really starts to make sense. The e tron GT is not just fast enough to feel special. It is comfortable and quiet enough to make long business mileage feel genuinely easy.

Electric feel

The electric credentials are strong, too. The battery has a gross capacity of 105kWh and a usable capacity of 97kWh. Official combined range is 383 miles, while combined efficiency is quoted at 3.5 miles per kWh.

Those are solid figures for a car with this much performance and this kind of body style. More importantly, they make the Audi feel like a usable executive EV rather than an indulgent one.

Charging is another strength. Maximum DC charging is rated at 320kW, which means a 10 to 80 percent top up can be completed in as little as 18 minutes under ideal conditions.

Audi also says the car can add up to 177 miles of WLTP range in 10 minutes at maximum charging capacity. AC charging is 11kW. For a high mileage user chooser, those are exactly the sort of numbers that matter.

The e tron GT is not just quick on the road, it is quick to recover during the working day as well.

The price makes clear that this sits at the top end of the company car world. This example comes in at £92,700 on the road, before adding £950 for Floret Silver metallic paint and £3,195 for the Technology Pack. That is substantial money, but in return the car arrives with the sort of specification expected of a proper flagship.

Kitted out

Standard and fitted equipment includes Matrix LED headlights, adaptive cruise assist, 360 degree cameras, Bang and Olufsen 3D sound, a panoramic glass roof, heated electrically adjustable sport seats, three zone climate control, a wireless smartphone interface and Audi’s virtual cockpit.

It feels like a fully formed premium product rather than a car that relies on a long options list to justify its price.

Inside, the Audi keeps a more conventional cabin layout than some newer EVs, and that actually works in its favour. It still feels special, with a low driving position, a cocooning dashboard and a strong sense of quality throughout, but it does not make every control an exercise in screen based minimalism.

For fleet users stepping out of established executive cars, that familiarity will be welcome.

Practicality is not the Audi’s strongest card, but it is usable enough for its likely audience. The luggage compartment stands at 405 litres, which is adequate rather than generous, and the sloping roofline inevitably compromises rear seat space compared with a more upright executive model.

That said, buyers choosing an e tron GT are unlikely to be doing so because they need maximum family practicality. They are buying it because they want a car that feels desirable and distinctive without giving up too much day-to-day usability.

This is really where the e tron GT finds its place in a fleet setting. It is not the rational choice in the same way a mid size electric crossover might be. But for senior drivers who want something that stands apart from the executive mainstream, it makes a compelling argument.

It has the tax advantages of an EV, the charging speed and range to work as a serious business tool, and the image to feel special every time it is parked outside an office or hotel.

The Audi e tron GT quattro 370kW is not about doing the sensible thing in the most obvious way. It is about offering a premium electric company car that still feels emotional, while remaining refined and usable enough for real fleet life.

With 503PS, 625Nm, 383 miles of range and ultra rapid charging capability, it has the figures to justify the looks. More importantly, it has the calm long distance character that makes it more than just a fast electric showpiece.

That makes it one of the most convincing prestige EVs currently available.

Fleet focus:

1. TCO

Capital Cost: The On-The-Road (OTR) price for this specific configuration is £92,700. Including the added Technology and Parking packs, the tested model price is £98,105.

Tax Efficiency: As a pure electric vehicle ($0g/km$ CO2), it qualifies for a highly competitive Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) rate of 4%.

Finance: Audi offers a representative PCP example with a £9,000 contribution, resulting in 47 monthly payments of £1,013.66 (6.9% APR).

2. Fuel Efficiency

Electric Range: The 97kWh usable battery provides a combined WLTP range of up to 383 miles.

Efficiency: Combined consumption is rated at 3.5 miles/kWh. Efficiency is highest in low-speed urban environments (4.0 miles/kWh) and lowest in extra-high-speed conditions (2.9 miles/kWh).

Operational Reach: High-performance charging (HPC) can add up to 177 miles of range in just 10 minutes.

3. Maintenance Cost

Battery Warranty: Includes an 8-year / 100,000-mile new car battery warranty.

Service Intervals: The vehicle features a fixed 2-year service indicator.

Tyre Performance: The vehicle is fitted with Continental tyres optimized for rolling resistance (EU Grade A for fuel efficiency) to reduce long-term energy costs and wear.

4. Downtime

Ultra-Rapid Charging: To minimize charging downtime, the e-tron GT supports a maximum charging capacity of 320 kW (HPC), allowing a 10-80% charge in approximately 18 minutes.

Software Support: Features Audi Connect e-call & service, which includes remote control and over-the-air update capabilities to manage maintenance without physical dealership visits.

Charging Flexibility: Equipped with two charging ports and a Compact e-tron charging system for diverse charging environments.

5. Safety