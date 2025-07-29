  
The Fuel Store acquires Harvest Energy fuel card division

The Fuel Store will honour the terms of Harvest’s fuel cards, with no requirement to set up a new account, or get new cards.

Dylan Robertson

29 July 2025

The Fuel Store has acquired the Harvest Energy fuel card division, after Harvest’s parent company, State Oil Limited, went into administration.

All staff and existing customers will be transferred, and The Fuel Store will honour the terms of Harvest’s fuel cards, with no requirement to set up a new account, or get new cards.

Jamie Bridgen, CEO at The Fuel Store, said: “This acquisition marks a significant step in The Fuel Store’s strategic growth plan. 

“The integration of the Harvest team enhances our capability and market reach, and we’re particularly pleased to welcome a team with excellent industry knowledge and customer insights.”

The Fuel Store has grown from a family business to a national fuel card and fleet management solutions provider.

The acquisition of the Harvest Energy fuel card division is the first part of a strategic growth plan.

Chris Hanford, former head of UK fuel cards at Harvest, said: “This deal ensures continuity for customers and a strong outcome for our team.

“The vast industry experience of The Fuel Store’s board, combined with the innovation and focus of the founders, means the business has ambition, clarity of purpose, and the energy to deliver. I am excited for what comes next.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
