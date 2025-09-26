The Fuel Store and eCOVERS launch flexible fleet insurance

The Fuel Store and eCOVERS have launched a flexible fleet insurance product, adding to The Fuel Store’s range of fleet management products.

Insurance options for a variety of budgets and risk profiles are available, including specialised policies for buses, coaches, taxis or car transporters.

The flexible fleet insurance service is broker-run and offers advice, risk management support and dedicated claims handling.

Fleets can insure all vehicles and drivers under a single policy, reducing complexity and cost.

The Fuel Store said that grouping vehicles allows for more competitive rates, as well as streamlined administration through a single renewal date.

Jamie Bridgen, CEO at The Fuel Store, said: “This partnership gives our customers access to smarter, simpler insurance to complement their fuel services.

“Just like our fuel cards, telematics and fleet data analysis tools, this new solution helps save time, reduce costs, and keep fleets moving.

“By offering customers access to tailored, specialist insurance for every fleet, we’re taking the next step on our mission to become the leading one-stop shop for fleet solutions.”

Fleets will receive £50 cashback for each vehicle insured via The Fuel Store.

Nicolae Caminschi, CEO at eCOVERS, said: “Working with The Fuel Store allows us to bring our expertise to a wider range of fleet operators.

“Together, we’re delivering flexible, fair solutions that are tailored to the specific needs and budgets of the business.

“We’re proud to be part of The Fuel Store’s mission to simplify fleet management.”