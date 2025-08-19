The Fuel Store launches video and GPS telematics solution

The Fuel Store has launched FuelConnect+, a fleet telematics solution that brings together video recording and GPS tracking for vehicles and machinery.

Fleet managers can track vehicles in real-time, view journey history, access dashcam footage and set geofence alerts from any internet-connected device.

The Fuel Store said that the telematics solution could reduce costs by up to 20%, through improved route planning, better driver behaviour and real-time alerts intended to reduce idle times and inefficiency.

Jamie Bridgen, CEO at The Fuel Store, said: “Fleet operators need tools that simplify operations and drive efficiency.

“This new telematics solution builds on our proven experience, but goes further; it’s more intelligent, more intuitive, and shaped directly by what our customers told us they need to succeed.”

The telematics solution is now available, with professional or self-install options.