The Fuel Store rebrands, launches new website

The Fuel Store has revealed a new brand identity and launched a new website, preparing for its next phase of growth.

The new brand identity aims to reaffirm its commitment to standing out with a friendly, straightforward and customer-focused approach.

The Fuel Store also streamlined the user experience of its website, as it transitions from a small family business to a fleet management solutions provider.

Jamie Bridgen, CEO and founder at The Fuel Store, said: “We’ve always prided ourselves on doing things differently – being clear, direct, and dependable.

“This relaunch is about making sure our brand reflects who we are.

“The new website is brighter, bolder, and designed with our customers front and centre.”

The Fuel Store has recently launched a fleet telematics solution and has acquired Harvest Energy’s fuel cards division.

Mehma Bridgen, chief commercial officer and co-founder, said: “We’re very proud of where we started, but we’re even more excited about where we’re going.

“Since day one, we’ve focused on providing a straightforward customer experience in an industry that can feel overly complex.

“This brand refresh reflects the strong, future-focused business we’ve become, while staying true to the straightforward values that got us here.”