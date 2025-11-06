The Green Parts Specialists to provide used parts to Europcar

The expanded partnership is intended to improve sustainability and reduce vehicle downtime, by avoiding supply chain issues with new parts.

Europcar has expanded its partnership with The Green Parts Specialists, to source parts from salvage and used cars to repair its fleet.

Auction firm Copart powers The Green Parts Specialist, providing approved, OEM parts that meet safety standards.

Europcar has had a partnership with The Green Parts Specialists since March 2024.

Robert Shaw, fleet director at Europcar Mobility Group UK, said: “Europcar has been committed to the use of green parts since 2017 and this latest partnership with The Green Parts Specialists enhances what we can achieve significantly.

“Our first priority is, of course, customer satisfaction.

“Being able to access a verified supply chain of green parts through The Green Parts Specialists instead of using only brand-new parts, has made a key difference to the speed of repairs by our network to optimise fleet availability.

“As importantly, with a commitment to continually improve our sustainability credentials, the partnership means we are recycling usable parts from Europcar vehicles, which Copart is reselling through its network for other vehicle repairs, delivering significant CO2 savings.”

Europcar said that the green parts initiative is a key part of its commitment to sustainability.

Lewis Woolnough, sales director at The Green Parts Specialists, added: “We are delighted to be working with Europcar to provide fast access to affordable, quality parts that will help the mobility provider maintain high levels of customer satisfaction, whilst repairing and maintaining their fleet vehicles in an environmentally conscious way.

“We operate stringent quality standards, offer a huge wide range of used OEM green parts to help with vehicle repairs, and carry out detailed inspections on every part we remove from vehicles to ensure we only provide our customers with top quality green parts.

“With hubs all over the UK, we also offer incredibly efficient parts dispatch and delivery, reducing the time technicians are waiting for replacement parts.”