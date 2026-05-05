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The operational impact of van downtime on small businesses

For small businesses, vans are not just vehicles. They are the engine of the operation.

Dennis Brett

5 May 2026

Opinion

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small businesses

A £500 repair should not bring a business to a halt. But for many small operators, even routine van faults are enough to disrupt schedules, delay jobs and put pressure on cashflow.

For small businesses, vans are not just vehicles. They are the engine of the operation.

And when they are off the road, the impact is immediate. Which is why even minor faults can have a disproportionate effect.

From a Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) perspective, claims data shows a clear pattern. Many of the most common van faults are not catastrophic, but they are frequent and disruptive.

Diesel injectors and alternators alone account for more than 8% of all light commercial vehicle (LCV) warranty claims, with average repair costs of £622 and £543 respectively.

Batteries and emissions-related components such as NOx sensors and AdBlue injectors also feature consistently.

Individually, these are manageable repairs. But for a small business, the issue is not just cost. It is downtime. A van off the road for even a day can mean missed jobs, rescheduled appointments and lost income.

For businesses operating with one or two vehicles, there is often no backup.

That is where the real impact is felt. What makes van downtime particularly challenging for small businesses is its cumulative nature.

Our data shows that average repair costs for common faults now range between £323 and £885.  These are not headline-grabbing figures, but they add up quickly over time.

More importantly, they often come with operational consequences that go beyond the invoice.

Lost productivity, delayed work and reputational impact can all follow even relatively minor repairs. In many cases, the indirect cost of downtime exceeds the repair itself.

High-value failures still pose a critical risk

Alongside frequent lower-cost repairs, small businesses also face exposure to less common but more expensive failures.

The most expensive LCV warranty claim recorded exceeded £6,000, with similarly high-value repairs linked to engines, turbochargers, diesel particulate filters and electronic control units.

These failures are less frequent, but when they occur, they can have a significant impact on cash flow and operational continuity.

For small operators, a single high-value repair can disrupt not just schedules, but the wider business. This creates a dual challenge – managing both the steady drain of everyday faults and the financial shock of major failures.

Why downtime is becoming harder to manage

There are several factors making van downtime more difficult to control. Vehicles are being kept on the road for longer, increasing exposure to wear and component failure.

At the same time, modern vans are more complex, with emissions systems and onboard electronics introducing new failure points.

When faults do occur, repairs are not always straightforward. Diagnostics can take longer, and specialist skills are often required.

For small businesses, this creates a situation where downtime is not always predictable or easy to mitigate. What was once a routine repair can now become a longer disruption to operations.

In this environment, relying on reactive maintenance is becoming increasingly risky. Small businesses that take a more proactive approach to vehicle management are better positioned to reduce disruption and control costs.

This starts with understanding where risks sit.

Claims data provides valuable insight into which components are most likely to fail and when. By identifying these patterns, operators can take early action – whether through preventative checks, planned maintenance or more informed vehicle selection.

For example, if emissions-related components or electrical systems are showing higher failure rates, targeted inspections can help reduce the likelihood of more serious issues developing.

Planning ahead also allows businesses to schedule downtime more effectively, avoiding disruption during peak periods.

Protecting productivity in a high-pressure environment

The reality is that small businesses are operating in an increasingly high-pressure environment. Rising repair costs, tighter margins and higher customer expectations mean there is less room for disruption.

In this context, van uptime becomes critical. It is not just about keeping vehicles running, but about ensuring they are available when they are needed most.

That requires a shift in mindset – from viewing repairs as isolated events to understanding them as part of a broader operational risk.

Van downtime is not always dramatic. Often, it is incremental. A missed job here, a delayed delivery there. Over time, these small disruptions can have a significant impact on productivity, revenue and customer relationships.

Our claims data makes one thing clear. It is not just major failures that businesses need to manage, but the steady rhythm of everyday faults.

For small operators, the difference between disruption and continuity often comes down to how well that risk is understood and managed.

Because in the van sector, reliability is not just about the vehicle. It is about keeping the business moving.

Dennis Brett is claims director at Warranty Solutions Group

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