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Fleet Operations & Compliance

The Taxi Centre relocates to upgraded facility after 25th anniversary

The facility brings sales and aftersales onto a single site.

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The Taxi Centre relocates to upgraded facility after 25th anniversary
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The Taxi Centre has relocated to an upgraded facility in Glasgow, following its 25th anniversary celebrations earlier in 2026.

The facility brings sales and aftersales onto a single site and is located adjacent to its previous premises on Kennishead Road in Glasgow.

Dedicated LEVC servicing facilities have been added, bringing sales, maintenance and support into a single location.

The move coincides with the introduction of Geely to The Taxi Centre, which the firm said reflects changing driver needs.

Bailie Marie Garrity (pictured, front), a representative of the Lord Provost of Glasgow, officially opened the site.

Stephen Porter (pictured, third from left), branch manager at The Taxi Centre, said: “Our move is a natural next step for the business as it looks to the future.

“Reaching 25 years gave us a moment to reflect on how far The Taxi Centre has come, but this move is really about what comes next.

“By bringing sales and aftersales together, we’re making life easier for our customers and improving the day-to-day experience for drivers who rely on their vehicles to earn a living.

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“The new site gives us the space, facilities and flexibility to support them better than ever.”

Councillor Jacqueline McLaren, Lord Provost of Glasgow, said: “The Taxi Centre has been part of Glasgow’s transport landscape for a quarter of a century.

“This new premises shows a clear commitment to the city, to local jobs and to the taxi trade.

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“It is encouraging to see a Glasgow-based business invest in modern facilities while staying true to its roots. I am delighted that Bailie Marie Garrity was able to support the celebrations and we wish them continued success.”

Robert Forrester, chief executive at Vertu Motor plc, the parent company of The Taxi Centre, said: “The Taxi Centre’s relocation underlines the Group’s long-term commitment to the sector.

“Stephen and his team have built its reputation by understanding drivers and adapting as the market changes.

“This investment brings together sales, servicing and new technology in a way that genuinely benefits customers. It’s a strong example of how we continue to back specialist businesses within Vertu and support innovation across our operations.”

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