The facility brings sales and aftersales onto a single site.

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/the-taxi-centre-relocates-to-upgraded-facility-after-25th-anniversary/

The Taxi Centre has relocated to an upgraded facility in Glasgow, following its 25th anniversary celebrations earlier in 2026.

The facility brings sales and aftersales onto a single site and is located adjacent to its previous premises on Kennishead Road in Glasgow.

Dedicated LEVC servicing facilities have been added, bringing sales, maintenance and support into a single location.

The move coincides with the introduction of Geely to The Taxi Centre, which the firm said reflects changing driver needs.

Bailie Marie Garrity (pictured, front), a representative of the Lord Provost of Glasgow, officially opened the site.

Stephen Porter (pictured, third from left), branch manager at The Taxi Centre, said: “Our move is a natural next step for the business as it looks to the future.

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“Reaching 25 years gave us a moment to reflect on how far The Taxi Centre has come, but this move is really about what comes next.

“By bringing sales and aftersales together, we’re making life easier for our customers and improving the day-to-day experience for drivers who rely on their vehicles to earn a living.