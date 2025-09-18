Thinkcar extends offering with AI tools

Automotive diagnostics brand Thinkcar has extended its offering to the market with AI-powered tools, the THINKTOOL Euro 399 and 394.
With built-in Thinkcar AI, the THINKTOOL 394 and 399 are designed to make fault-finding quicker, smarter and easier.
The AI technology automatically scans the whole vehicle, explains fault codes in plain language and offers a step-by-step guide through repairs for many vehicle systems. Plus, coverage changes regularly as the AI gathers information from all users.
Made to OE-level specifications, the THINKTOOL Euro 399 and 394 are equipped with full system diagnostics, advanced coding, actuation tests, and bi-directional control.
The tools feature the Thinkcar operations system (TCOS) and a UI interface to provide an optimised user experience.
Its AI diagnostics aim to provide a streamlined workflow, for the device to quickly and easily follow instructions.
Thinkcar’s THINKTOOL 394 offers a high-performance device with a clear 12-inch screen aiming for fast, everyday diagnostics.
Its THINKTOOL 399 has a 14-inch screen, dual vehicle diagnostics and wider coverage. Both tools are also fast-charging.
Alex Gillbanks, owner of Thinkcar UK, said: “By leveraging these advanced features, workshops are empowered to stay ahead of the curve in the industry and confidently tackle the complexities of modern-day vehicle diagnostics.
“This commitment to AI-driven solutions ensures that we can streamline complex tasks, perform precise repairs and ultimately help technicians to reduce vehicle downtime and enhance their workshop efficiency.”
Device coverage on the 394 includes passenger cars (PC), electric vehicles (EV) and commercial vehicles.
The THINKTOOL 399 has all of the above, plus HGV coverage as standard and EV software as standard, intended for in-depth EV diagnostics.
Thinkcar also offers a two-year free software update for passenger cars on both the 394 and 399, as well as access to its live remote programming network and remote support diagnostics from its well-trained experts, looking to provide technicians with everything they need to carry out diagnostics quickly and efficiently.