Third of drivers concerned over autonomous car safety, Venson finds

Despite this, a third of company car and grey fleet drivers think that autonomous car technology will allow people to make better use of their time.

Dylan Robertson

16 October 2025

A study conducted by Venson Automotive Solutions has found that a third of drivers are concerned over the safety of autonomous car technology.

Despite this, a third of company car and grey fleet drivers think that autonomous car technology will allow people to make better use of their time, by working and attending virtual meetings while travelling.

44% of young respondents said that they would feel safe in an autonomous car, more than double the amount of adults who said the same thing.

Waymo and Moove have announced plans to expand their autonomous ride-sharing partnership to London.

More than half of teenagers (56%) said that autonomous vehicles represent a step forward for road safety, compared to 24% of adults.

All respondents to the survey said that the future of transport should prioritise protecting the environment.

Venson said that younger people were open to the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in driving technology, with 44% of students saying ‘we will adapt’ to the technology, 22% expressing excitement at the prospect and 22% saying it was a cause for concern.

Simon Staton, client management director at Venson Automotive Solutions, said: “Innovative technologies coming to UK roads could be transformational for the fleet and automotive sector and provide exciting future employment opportunities in our industry.

“However, clearly the fears of the ride-hailing public need to be proven unfounded.”

