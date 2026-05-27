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Third of drivers with hay fever admit to closing eyes at the wheel, says Volvo study

London drivers reported the highest levels of hay fever-related driving impact.

Jessica Bird

27 May 2026

Motoring

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Nearly one in three UK drivers affected by hay fever have closed their eyes while driving because of their symptoms, according to research commissioned by Volvo Car UK.

The survey of 2,000 UK drivers affected by hay fever found that 31% admitted closing their eyes while behind the wheel, while 79% said their symptoms impacted their ability to drive safely to some degree.

Volvo said 13% of respondents admitted taking both hands off the steering wheel during sneezing fits, while 13% said they continued driving despite severe symptoms.

4.9% of drivers surveyed had experienced a near miss caused or worsened by hay fever symptoms, which Volvo said equates to an estimated 535,000 motorists across the UK.

Younger drivers were more likely to report issues linked to hay fever symptoms.

Drivers aged 25 to 44 were around five-times more likely than over-65s to report hay fever-related near misses, at 9.4% compared with 1.8%.

The study also highlighted concerns around medication, with 18% of drivers saying they had felt sleepy or less alert after taking treatments.

Among drivers aged 25 to 34, 34% said they had felt less alert after taking hay fever medication, compared with 7% of over-65s.

London drivers reported the highest levels of hay fever-related driving impact, with 21% saying their symptoms affected their driving often or all the time.

More than 30% of London drivers also said they had avoided driving or changed travel plans because of symptoms.

The survey identified June as the worst month for hay fever sufferers, cited by 29% of respondents, followed by May at 22% and July at 16%.

Volvo highlighted the air purification systems fitted to models including the EX90, ES90 and EX60, which it said can filter out up to 99.9% of grass, tree and pollen allergens.

Nicole Melillo Shaw, managing director of Volvo Car UK, said: “Many drivers associate hay fever with discomfort or inconvenience, but these findings suggest the safety implications are being underestimated.

“As we enter peak pollen season, motorists should think carefully about how they manage symptoms before driving and take steps to maintain a comfortable cabin environment when behind the wheel.

“Fortunately, our vehicles offer excellent cabin filtration systems which significantly reduce the amount of pollen allergens that enter the vehicles.”

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