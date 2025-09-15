  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Third of fleet managers do not know how to achieve net zero by 2050, says Microlise

All respondents said that sustainability and environmental impact were considered by their company, although some organisations are further along than others.

Milly Standing

15 September 2025

, , , , ,

SHARE

Microlise net zero requirements

Ahead of International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer on 16th September, industry research conducted by technology solutions provider Microlise revealed that 34% of transport managers do not know how to achieve net zero requirements for their fleets by 2050.

Only 38.5% of respondents said they knew how to reach the emissions targets, part of the Government’s Build Back Greener initiative.

The remaining said they had an idea but did not know for certain how to reach the target.

All respondents said that sustainability and environmental impact were considered by their company, although Microlise said some organisations were further along with plans than others.

The research showed tracking emissions is the first port of call for transport managers looking to address the environmental impact of their fleets.

Using technology to examine long-term trends, along with vehicle utilisation and route plan optimisation tools, offers indications of ways in which emissions can be reduced.

As well as focusing on the fleet manager’s responsibility for environmental compliance, Microlise’s industry report took a wider view of the transport or logistics manager’s role in 2025.

The research revealed that manually processing proof of delivery (POD) documents is costing companies across the country an average of around £51,000 per year and 1.7 hours a day of employee time.

Respondents were also asked about the tools that they use to ensure customers receive their deliveries on time and whether these tools were all in one system or spread across multiple platforms.

The report showed that automation was a way to reduce errors and maintain customer relationships.

Nadeem Raza, CEO of Microlise, said: “Awareness days such as International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, combined with the government’s commitment to achieving net zero by 2050, make it clear that reducing emissions is no longer something that is ‘nice to have’. It is now an essential process.

“While the government’s deadline is drawing closer, it is not too late to start the journey to net zero. It is easier than ever to begin analysing your fleet and start seeing where adjustments can be made which can simplify the process for transport managers.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE