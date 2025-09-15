Third of fleet managers do not know how to achieve net zero by 2050, says Microlise

Ahead of International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer on 16th September, industry research conducted by technology solutions provider Microlise revealed that 34% of transport managers do not know how to achieve net zero requirements for their fleets by 2050.

Only 38.5% of respondents said they knew how to reach the emissions targets, part of the Government’s Build Back Greener initiative.

The remaining said they had an idea but did not know for certain how to reach the target.

All respondents said that sustainability and environmental impact were considered by their company, although Microlise said some organisations were further along with plans than others.

The research showed tracking emissions is the first port of call for transport managers looking to address the environmental impact of their fleets.

Using technology to examine long-term trends, along with vehicle utilisation and route plan optimisation tools, offers indications of ways in which emissions can be reduced.

As well as focusing on the fleet manager’s responsibility for environmental compliance, Microlise’s industry report took a wider view of the transport or logistics manager’s role in 2025.

The research revealed that manually processing proof of delivery (POD) documents is costing companies across the country an average of around £51,000 per year and 1.7 hours a day of employee time.

Respondents were also asked about the tools that they use to ensure customers receive their deliveries on time and whether these tools were all in one system or spread across multiple platforms.

The report showed that automation was a way to reduce errors and maintain customer relationships.

Nadeem Raza, CEO of Microlise, said: “Awareness days such as International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, combined with the government’s commitment to achieving net zero by 2050, make it clear that reducing emissions is no longer something that is ‘nice to have’. It is now an essential process.

“While the government’s deadline is drawing closer, it is not too late to start the journey to net zero. It is easier than ever to begin analysing your fleet and start seeing where adjustments can be made which can simplify the process for transport managers.”