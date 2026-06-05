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Thorough depot planning is key to van fleet electrification, says Dawsongroup vans

The company said that van fleets should start by understanding how their depot operates, including how long vehicles are stationary for.

Dylan Robertson

5 June 2026

Electric Vans

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van fleet electrification

Thorough depot planning is key to success in van fleet electrification, according to Dawsongroup vans, which warned that charging infrastructure often causes the biggest delays.

The company said that van fleets should start by understanding how their depot operates, including how long vehicles are stationary for, where they are kept at night and how many will need to charge at once if the fleet is electrified.

It suggested that many fleets will not require fast DC chargers and that some depots will not be able to access enough power for them, so fleets should understand electrical capacity and their own requirements early, while considering slower and cheaper chargers.

Dawsongroup vans said that phased van fleet electrification works best, allowing businesses to keep costs low and refine strategy along the way.

However, it did highlight the need to future-proof, installing additional ducting and reserving space for more chargers, to make future expansions easier and cheaper.

Simon Ridley, managing director at Dawsongroup vans, said: “Charging infrastructure is often where the biggest delays happen.

“The businesses that get ahead are the ones that treat it as part of their fleet strategy, not something to solve later.

“A lot of infrastructure challenges can be avoided by understanding how the site actually works. Charging should fit around operations, not disrupt them.

“Power availability is where plans can come unstuck. The earlier you assess it, the more options you have.

“Businesses don’t always need the fastest chargers available. It’s about choosing the right solution for how your fleet operates.

“The most successful projects tend to be phased. You learn a lot from early installations that helps shape future decisions.

“Futureproofing doesn’t mean installing everything upfront. It means making sure your site can evolve as your fleet does.”

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