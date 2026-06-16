62% are cutting back on other expenditure so they can afford to refuel their cars.

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/three-in-10-drivers-considering-evs-due-to-fuel-price-hikes-rac/

Three-in-10 UK drivers (30%) are more likely to consider an electric vehicle (EV) for their next purchase as a direct result of the high fuel prices brought about by the Iran conflict, RAC research has shown.

Although the cost of filling up has reduced in recent weeks, pump prices remain above where they were before the war began – with the average cost of a filling a petrol family car still £13 higher than in late February, and an equivalent diesel car £20 higher.

As many as six in 10 (62%) said they are cutting back on other expenditure so they can afford to refuel their cars.

Younger drivers – those aged 17 to 34 – were more likely to say they are reducing their other spending, with a third of this group (33%) saying they are doing so significantly.

Half of drivers (52%) had reduced the amount they are driving because of the war, with 14% doing so significantly.

Younger drivers were also much more likely to be doing so – of this group, 68% have cut down on their driving, with a quarter (23%) reducing their car use significantly.

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Of those who are driving just as much, four in 10 (39%) said they cannot comfortably cover the increased cost of fuel brought about by the war, but they have no choice but to drive.

While one in 10 drivers said they have started using a mobile app or website to locate the cheapest fuel since the war began, six times that number (58%) have not.