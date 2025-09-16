  
Three in 10 drivers under 34 use a phone while driving weekly – Select Car Leasing

71% of 18 to 24-year-olds said that they had held and used a phone or smart device illegally while driving at least once.

Dylan Robertson

16 September 2025

Research conducted by Select Car Leasing has found that 31% of drivers aged between 18 and 34 admitted to using a phone illegally while driving at least once a week.

71% of 18 to 24-year-olds said they had held and used a phone or smart device illegally while driving at least once.

One in 20 (6%) in this age group reported that they used their phone while driving daily, while 15% said they did so multiple times a week and 10% said it happened once a week.

37% of drivers as a whole admitted to phone use, with 16% reporting that it was a weekly occurrence.

Select Car Leasing said that the rate of phone use while driving fell as the driver’s age increased.

Graham Conway, managing director at Select Car Leasing, said: “All drivers, whether young or old, should recognise the dangers of becoming dangerously distracted while using a mobile device.

“So it’s startling to see so many young motorists admitting illegal phone use with such frequency – in some cases on a daily basis.

“Department for Transport stats show that, per mile driven, 17–24-year-olds have a high risk of being killed or seriously injured on UK roads.

“Yet even with the police’s zero tolerance approach to prosecution, and legal loopholes having been tightened in recent years, seemingly vast numbers of youngsters are still willing to break the law.”

Of all license holders, 63% said they never use a phone while driving, compared to 29% of 18 to 24-year-olds.

3% of all licence holders admitted to using a phone while behind the wheel on a daily basis.

