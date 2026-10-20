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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/tim-peacock-to-take-over-fleet-assist-business-development-team/

Tim Peacock, customer success director at Fleet Assist will take on responsibility for the business development team over the coming weeks, following the decision by Garry Winckley, business development director, to retire from Fleet Assist in January 2027.

He will work closely with the business development team and the rest of the Fleet Assist business on delivering both operational and technology-led solutions to meet the current and future needs of its fleet customers.

Peackock brings experience in customer leadership and strategic account management and will build on the foundations built by Fleet Assist team over the past few years.

Vincent St Claire, managing director at Fleet Assist, said: “We have used this opportunity to change up the role slightly, with Tim’s title as Customer Success Director reflecting more the part him and his team will play in working with internal teams to innovate our product and service proposition in a fast-moving SMR market.

“Meanwhile, I would like to thank Garry for his dedication and support over the past three years and wish him well with his retirement plans.”