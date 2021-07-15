Reading Time: 2 minutes

TIME Finance has launched a new offering to business owners looking to source vehicles to help drive their business forward.

Dedicated to helping firms source the right funding solution for their chosen vehicle, Time has continued its investment in its new site to provide customers with upfront information at the touch of a button.

The launch comes at an opportune time for business owners with investment high on the agenda. A recent survey conducted by Time Finance found that 100% of business owners plan to make key investments over the next 12 months to support their business growth.

With SMEs keen to get back into the driving seat on their road to recovery, commercial vehicle production is getting itself back into gear for a rise in activity.

The latest Vehicle Finance development featured on www.timefinance.com allows users to search for a vehicle of their choice and view the funding options available. The site will also reveal a selection of special offers that are available on specific models.

Alun Winter, Director of Broking at Time Finance, said: “With investment clearly at the forefront of SME’s minds, firms may be looking to purchase a new company vehicle or update part of their fleet. We wanted to help our customers get the information they need to make decisions quickly and so we have invested in providing them with the best rates on the market for every make and model of vehicle so they can easily find what they are looking for. For both existing and new clients, the enhancements have been designed to get their businesses back on the road and ready to capitalise on the increasing opportunities.”

Vehicle Finance continues to be a valuable and staple finance solution for businesses who rely on one-off vehicles or fleets to make business happen. Through their vehicle and fleet solutions, Time Finance work closely with businesses of all sizes to source the vehicle they need and present the deal that best suits them, whether that’s affordability, term length, mileage, type of vehicle, additional features and much more. By spreading the cost of the investment into manageable, monthly payments, investing in new vehicles becomes affordable and can help firms achieve existing plans or help generate new lines of revenue.

As well as Vehicle Finance, Time Finance specialises in the provision or arrangement of Asset Finance, Invoice Finance and Loans. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Time Finance has been committed to working hard to help their customers through this turbulent period. Accredited as a CBILS and now RLS provider in partnership with the British Business Bank all serve to demonstrate this commitment.