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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/tom-hartley-jnr-selects-andersen-ev-to-install-charge-points-at-the-firs-showroom/

Tom Hartley Jnr has chosen Andersen EV to install 10 electric vehicle (EV) charge points at The Firs, an exclusive showroom spanning more than 80,000 sq ft in Hook Norton, the Cotswolds.

The installation comprises four Andersen A2 charge points capable of charging at up to 22 kW and six Andersen A3 units rated at 7 kW.

The chargers have been positioned at key points across the site, including car parks, within the main showroom area and at the site’s ‘car barn’.

Officially opened on 29th June 2026, The Firs features a vehicle display area, reception and client lounge, detailing facilities, a photography studio and the car barn.

Andersen’s charging points were selected to sit naturally within that environment while ensuring the new establishment can accommodate electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles alongside the classic and performance cars.

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David Martell, CEO at Andersen EV, said: “Tom Hartley Jnr operates at the highest echelons of the automotive market, where every product and every detail is expected to meet the highest technical and aesthetic standards.

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“Andersen was founded on the belief that EV charging should be approached in the same way, combining advanced technology with premium materials and considered design.

“Increasingly, clients, visitors and staff at The Firs will be using EVs and other plug-in cars.