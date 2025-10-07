Total cost of ownership biggest challenge for fleets – Arval

A study conducted by Arval has found that total cost of ownership (TCO) is the biggest challenge facing UK fleets, with 48% of respondents naming it as a main challenge for fleets over the next three years.

46% of fleets reported that implementing alternative energy strategies would be a challenge over the next three years, while 39% cited inducing more responsible driving.

Adapting to environmental policies was seen as a challenge, with 32% naming both adapting to restrictive policies on internal combustion (ICE) vehicles and adapting to low emissions zones in urban areas.

Compared to other regions, UK fleets were more concerned about TCO, as just 27% of European fleets and 31% of global fleets named it as an upcoming challenge.

Global fleets were similarly concerned about restrictive policies on ICE vehicles, with 31% naming it as a challenge.

Managing longer vehicle delivery times was a widespread concern. 23% of UK fleets named it as a challenge, as did 24% of both European and global fleets.

John Peters, head of Arval Mobility Observatory in the UK, said: “The reasons behind the increase seen for total cost of ownership are not difficult to discern.

“The core costs of running company cars and vans – from acquisition to maintenance to insurance – have all been rising while, at the same time, economic growth has been limited.

“This places an increased onus on managers to minimise the expense of operating the fleet.

“In recent years, we’ve seen an emphasis among our customer base at Arval UK on identifying ways to contain these rising costs, and our consultancy team are very much involved in helping them meet this objective, working on dozens of client missions covering over 30 different kinds of savings projects to deliver cost reductions.

“Even for mature fleets, we find, there are always opportunities to be more efficient and our experts can help support those efforts.”

Arval reported a sharp increase in concerns over implementing alternative energy strategies, which increased from 39% to 46% in a year.

Inducing more responsible driving also increased to 39% from 30%.

Peters said: “The first of these is easily explained, with the growing use of electric cars and vans across a wider spread of fleets.

“Concentrating on road safety is less easily accounted for, although it is possible that more businesses are examining driver behaviour in the face of rising insurance premiums.

“It’s also interesting to look at the areas where fleet worries are apparently falling.

“Managers appear less concerned about low emission zones for example, suggesting they have successfully handled the introduction of these in major cities, while lingering post-pandemic trends such as longer vehicle delivery times and adapting to hybrid working have also seen reductions, probably as they become part of the normal fleet landscape.”