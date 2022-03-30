Reading Time: 2 minutes

FLEET management company Total Motion has launched an all-inclusive customer fleet management solution providing businesses with 20 or more cars or vans with a comprehensive package that delivers both cost and time savings.

From just £10 a month, Fleetiful guarantees one point of contact and one monthly invoice for all fleet spend, and the format makes it more competitive than using multiple suppliers or brokers, as well as making a business easier to run.

It is also more cost effective than a business buying or creating its own software, setting its own fuel supply / card deal, having multiple administrative and support suppliers, and setting up and managing its own telematics deals.

For a business, Fleetiful will take care of vehicle acquisitions, maintenance, fuel, insurance, accident management, fleet administration and technology – all in one place!

In addition, customers also get access to the Total Motion Communications Hub, which is the company’s revolutionary app-based platform which streamlines communications between its customers, there drivers and their vehicles.

Each month, customers will receive one single invoice covering all of the products and services broken down by costs centre or departments, which is available in paper and electronic formats.

East Midlands based Total Motion is the largest family run fleet management provider in the UK and has clients across the globe. It has recently increased the size of its customer care team to properly look after the needs of new and existing customers.

Total Motion Director Simon Hill said: “We are really excited to have launched Fleetiful, which is a fleet industry industry first. It is our first one-stop-shop for customers with 20 or more vehicles in their fleet, which guarantees one point of call and one invoice.

“When customers choose Fleetiful, there is no compromise on the quality, value or competitiveness they’ve come to expect from Total Motion. We are the UK’s only fleet management provider to source the very best rates in the marketplace from more than 40 finance and leasing providers.