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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/toyota-develops-next-gen-hybrid-powertrain-with-15-better-fuel-economy/

Toyota has revealed that it is developing a next-generation, all-new hybrid powertrain, with a targeted fuel economy improvement of 15%.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine was designed for use in hybrid cars, and is intended to support Toyota’s ‘multi-pathway’ approach to electrification.

It will replace the brand’s 1.5-litre three-cylinder and 1.8-litre four-cylinder engines.

Improvements in fuel economy will be delivered through lower friction, improved thermal management, and reduced electrical losses.

Naturally aspirated and turbocharged variants will be offered.

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Toyota said the new hybrid powertrain has “significantly” smaller dimensions, allowing it to be fitted to a platform that will also underpin electric vehicles (EVs).

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Lighter and more compact electric motors and power control units also feature in the next-generation hybrid system.

The powertrain has also been developed to run on renewable and carbon-neutral fuels.