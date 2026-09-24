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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/toyota-gb-appoints-matt-docksey-as-general-manager-for-fleet/

Toyota GB has promoted Matt Docksey (pictured) to the role of general manager for fleet, leading the group’s fleet business across Toyota and Lexus, as well as Toyota’s light commercial vehicle (LCV) range.

Docksey joined Toyota on a student placement in 2012, and has worked across network operations, marketing, and used vehicles since.

He was most recently a senior manager in the used vehicles and vehicle remarketing operation, prior to which he was a senior brand manager for Lexus.

Docksey said: “I’m looking forward to working with the team to continue the development of our strong proposition for the UK fleet market.

“Across Toyota, Lexus and the Toyota Professional LCV line-up, we have a comprehensive range of models, from highly practical commercial vehicles to prestige SUVs.

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“Going further, our multi-path technology approach ensures our fleet customers can specify a powertrain that best suits their needs and business priorities – hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and our diesel engines for LCVs.

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“Our service today goes far beyond the vehicles themselves. As a trusted partner, we can provide a one-stop shop for finance and insurance products through Toyota Financial Services, Kinto and Toyota Insurance Services; and vehicle preparation and conversion at Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK.

“With this excellent platform and our customer-first focus, I am confident we can continue to build our presence across the fleet market, delivering high-quality products and services to all customers, from large-scale operators and SMEs to smaller businesses and those requiring specialist conversions.”