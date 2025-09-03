Toyota leads hybrid reliability study with Corolla, Yaris and RAV4

New research from Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) has identified the UK’s most reliable hybrid vehicles, with Toyota models taking the top three positions.

The study analysed thousands of warranty claims submitted over the past 12 months across 20 of the most popular used hybrid models.

The Toyota Corolla Hybrid emerged as the best performer, with a claim rate of 1.32% and an average repair cost of £79.95. It was followed by the Toyota Yaris Hybrid with a 1.69% claim rate and £462.05 average repair cost, and the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, which also recorded a 1.69% claim rate and £750.00 average repair cost.

At the other end of the scale, the Range Rover and BMW X5 were found to be the least reliable, with claim rates of 18.65% and 13.21% respectively, and average repair costs frequently exceeding £1,100 per claim.

Martin Binnee, operations director of Warranty Solutions Group, said: “These results clearly show that not all hybrids are created equal. Our claims data offers invaluable insight into the true ownership experience, not just brochure stats.

“Toyota’s dominance in the reliability rankings reflects decades of investment in hybrid technology, and it should give confidence to both dealers and consumers navigating a rapidly evolving automotive landscape. With electrified vehicles gaining ground in every market segment, warranty-backed peace of mind is more important than ever.

“This report enables the industry to make smarter, data-driven decisions – whether stocking forecourts, pricing warranties, or supporting customers long after the sale.”

The study also highlighted common hybrid faults, with battery issues accounting for 3.89% of all claims at an average cost of £260.08.

Water pump failures (2.12%) and tailgate strut issues (1.95%) were also frequent, while alternator and infotainment system problems proved the most expensive to fix, costing an average of £1,763.18 and £1,809.81 respectively.

Binnee added: “Our study reveals that hybrid vehicle reliability isn’t just a consumer concern. It’s a key business consideration for the motor trade.

“Dealers can leverage this data to make smarter decisions on stocking and warranty strategies, while fleet operators and business buyers can reduce long-term total cost of ownership by selecting proven, low-risk models.

“For retail customers, this insight builds confidence in hybrid purchases backed by real-world dependability. With the UK edging closer to its 2035 zero-emission mandate, hybrids remain a vital transitional technology.

“For every stakeholder – dealers, fleets, and consumers alike – knowing which hybrid models deliver best-in-class reliability is now a strategic advantage, ensuring lower costs, stronger customer satisfaction, and better long-term value.”