  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Toyota leads hybrid reliability study with Corolla, Yaris and RAV4

Toyota models top Warranty Solutions Group’s study of UK hybrid reliability, with the Corolla, Yaris and RAV4 recording the lowest claim rates and repair costs.

Ryan Fowler

3 September 2025

, , ,

SHARE

toyota

New research from Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) has identified the UK’s most reliable hybrid vehicles, with Toyota models taking the top three positions.

The study analysed thousands of warranty claims submitted over the past 12 months across 20 of the most popular used hybrid models.

The Toyota Corolla Hybrid emerged as the best performer, with a claim rate of 1.32% and an average repair cost of £79.95. It was followed by the Toyota Yaris Hybrid with a 1.69% claim rate and £462.05 average repair cost, and the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, which also recorded a 1.69% claim rate and £750.00 average repair cost.

At the other end of the scale, the Range Rover and BMW X5 were found to be the least reliable, with claim rates of 18.65% and 13.21% respectively, and average repair costs frequently exceeding £1,100 per claim.

Martin Binnee, operations director of Warranty Solutions Group, said: “These results clearly show that not all hybrids are created equal. Our claims data offers invaluable insight into the true ownership experience, not just brochure stats.

“Toyota’s dominance in the reliability rankings reflects decades of investment in hybrid technology, and it should give confidence to both dealers and consumers navigating a rapidly evolving automotive landscape. With electrified vehicles gaining ground in every market segment, warranty-backed peace of mind is more important than ever.

“This report enables the industry to make smarter, data-driven decisions – whether stocking forecourts, pricing warranties, or supporting customers long after the sale.”

The study also highlighted common hybrid faults, with battery issues accounting for 3.89% of all claims at an average cost of £260.08.

Water pump failures (2.12%) and tailgate strut issues (1.95%) were also frequent, while alternator and infotainment system problems proved the most expensive to fix, costing an average of £1,763.18 and £1,809.81 respectively.

Binnee added: “Our study reveals that hybrid vehicle reliability isn’t just a consumer concern. It’s a key business consideration for the motor trade.

“Dealers can leverage this data to make smarter decisions on stocking and warranty strategies, while fleet operators and business buyers can reduce long-term total cost of ownership by selecting proven, low-risk models.

“For retail customers, this insight builds confidence in hybrid purchases backed by real-world dependability. With the UK edging closer to its 2035 zero-emission mandate, hybrids remain a vital transitional technology.

“For every stakeholder – dealers, fleets, and consumers alike – knowing which hybrid models deliver best-in-class reliability is now a strategic advantage, ensuring lower costs, stronger customer satisfaction, and better long-term value.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE