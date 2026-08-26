Toyota opens orders for updated, hybrid-only Yaris Cross
Prices start from £27,445 for the Icon model.
Toyota has opened orders for the updated Yaris Cross, which is now fitted as standard with the Hybrid 130 powertrain.
The updated car has received a honeycomb front grille, revised headlights, new wheel designs, and three new colours: Precious Bronze, Persian Salt and Storm Grey.
Prices start from £27,445 for the Icon model, which offers electrically-folding door mirrors, LED headlights, a nine-inch touchscreen and 16-inch alloy wheels.
For £29,995, Design models add a wireless phone charger, parking sensors, sports seats and 17-inch alloy wheels.
The Excel model, available from £33,695, can be specified with optional all wheel drive.
Over the Design model, it gains 18-inch alloy wheels, part-leather seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.5-inch touchscreen, an electric tailgate, and a heated steering wheel.
The range-topping GR Sport offers two-tone paint, GR Sport-specific styling, Ultrasuede seat upholstery, grey alloy wheels and the Advanced Safety Pack.
On Excel and GR Sport models, a panoramic sunroof can be added optionally.