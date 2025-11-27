Toyota partners with British Gas for smart charging, V2G in future

The partnership will launch in 2026 and will initially allow for charging to automatically shift to off-peak hours.

Toyota has partnered with British Gas to bring smart charging features to Toyota and Lexus electric vehicle (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) drivers.

The partnership will launch in 2026 and will initially allow for charging to automatically shift to off-peak hours, remote charging control via an app and access to renewable energy.

Toyota plans to add vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration later, allowing vehicles to return energy into the grid.

Customers will be able to access incentives and rewards for participating in grid-balancing.

Leon Van Der Merwe, vice president of circular economy and energy business at Toyota Motor Europe, said: “This initiative is a milestone in Toyota’s broader electrification strategy and supports its ambition to contribute to a more sustainable society.

“By enabling smart, flexible, and green charging, Toyota is helping to shape a future where mobility and energy work hand in hand for the benefit of customers, communities, and the planet.”