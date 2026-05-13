Toyota prices bZ4X Touring from £45,995, orders to open in June

Toyota has announced that the bZ4X Touring variant of the bZ4X electric vehicle (EV), will start from £45,995.
UK orders for the car will open in June, with first deliveries in July.
The entry-level Icon trim is not available on the Touring, meaning the range starts with the Design model, which carries a £200 premium over a similarly-specified bZ4X. The range is 366 miles.
Design models have front wheel drive, as well as heated front seats, Panoramic View Monitor, an electric tailgate and a wireless phone charger.
The £51,695 Toyota bZ4X Touring Excel is only available with all wheel drive and is priced £150 higher than the equivalent bZ4X Excel with all wheel drive.
Additional features on Excel models include a 22kW on-board charger, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and 20-inch alloy wheels.
For an additional cost, buyers of Excel models can add a JBL sound system.
The addition of all wheel drive on the Excel reduces range to 297 miles.