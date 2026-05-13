Toyota prices bZ4X Touring from £45,995, orders to open in June

UK orders for the car will open in June, with first deliveries in July.

Toyota has announced that the bZ4X Touring variant of the bZ4X electric vehicle (EV), will start from £45,995.

UK orders for the car will open in June, with first deliveries in July.

The entry-level Icon trim is not available on the Touring, meaning the range starts with the Design model, which carries a £200 premium over a similarly-specified bZ4X. The range is 366 miles.

Design models have front wheel drive, as well as heated front seats, Panoramic View Monitor, an electric tailgate and a wireless phone charger.

The £51,695 Toyota bZ4X Touring Excel is only available with all wheel drive and is priced £150 higher than the equivalent bZ4X Excel with all wheel drive.

Additional features on Excel models include a 22kW on-board charger, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and 20-inch alloy wheels.

For an additional cost, buyers of Excel models can add a JBL sound system.

The addition of all wheel drive on the Excel reduces range to 297 miles.