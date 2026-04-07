Toyota prices PHEV-only RAV4 from £43,845

The RAV4 is priced from £43,845, with front and all wheel drive options, while electric-only range is up to 85 miles.

Toyota has announced pricing for the latest generation of the RAV4, which is only available as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

The RAV4 is priced from £43,845, with front and all wheel drive options, while electric-only range is up to 85 miles.

Orders will open in May and Toyota expects UK deliveries to begin in June.

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The entry-level Icon model offers heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, blind spot monitoring and an electric tailgate as standard.

For £45,745, the Design model adds 20-inch black alloy wheels, two-tone paint, ventilated and power adjustable front seats and a wireless phone chager.

The £50,045 Toyota RAV4 PHEV Excel has leather upholstery, a machined finish on the wheels, a head up display and a JBL sound system.

At the top of the range is the £52,045 GR Sport, with lightweight alloy wheels and GR-specific seats, steering wheel, front grille and suspension tuning, which Toyota said is motorsport-influenced.

Excel and GR Sport models are only available with all wheel drive. A panoramic sunroof is available on both variants optionally.