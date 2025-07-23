Toyota RAV4 ranked as most reliable SUV by WSG

Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) has ranked the Toyota RAV4 as the most reliable SUV, with a warranty claim rate of 9.68%, and an average claim cost of £825.28.

Despite a low claim rate, common issues on the RAV4 can be expensive to solve, with gearbox issues accounting for 13.33% of all claims, with an average claim cost of £1,200.

Average claim rates in the SUV sector were found to be 24.69%, and average claim costs were £744.95.

Martin Binnee, operations director at WSG, said: “The data shows that after 25 years on the road, the Toyota RAV4 remains a benchmark for reliability in the SUV market.

“It’s clear that Toyota’s continued focus on build quality is paying off. In a crowded market where many models are struggling with high failure rates and expensive repairs, the RAV4 stands out as a smart choice for drivers looking for long-term dependability.

“These insights are invaluable for motorists weighing up which SUV truly delivers beyond the showroom.

“This data underscores a key takeaway for SUV buyers: it’s not just about the car’s performance or looks, it’s about how it holds up over time.

“With even established models like the Toyota RAV4 experiencing gearbox claim rates of 13.33%, it’s clear that mechanical complexity and high repair costs are not limited to luxury brands.”

The Ford Puma and Volvo XC40 were the next most reliable SUV models, with respective claim rates of 10.48% and 10.65%, and average claim costs of £800.07 and £703.12.

Gearbox issues were also common on the Puma (7.69% of all claims), along with air conditioning condensers and steering racks (both 15.38% of all claims).

Common claims on the XC40 included tailgate struts, particulate matter sensors, and suspension top mounts, making up between 6% and 9% of all claims.

The most common faults across all SUVs were NOx sensors (2.68% of all claims), ABS wheel speed sensors (2.65%), and batteries (2.54%).

Gearbox issues were the seventh most common fault types, representing 1.89% of all claims, and costing an average of £1,361.85.

SUVs from JLR and BMW were the least reliable, with the Land Rover Discovery having the highest claim rate, at 41.56%, and an average claim cost of £970.55.

The most common faults on Discovery models were window regulators, NOx sensors, and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) which cost an average of £1,769.57 to rectify.

The Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicle (EV) was ranked as the fourth least reliable SUV (32.35% claim rate), but had the highest average claim cost, at £1,183.54.

Common issues with I-Pace models include tailgate struts, shock absorbers, and battery charging modules, with battery charging module claims costing an average of £4,595.11.

BMW X5 models had a claim rate of 36.16%, with claims often relating to the air suspension system and electric handbrake, with electric handbrake issues representing 7.58% of all claims, and costing an average of £1,231.15.

Binnee said: “This level of granular fault data gives us an invaluable look into what SUV owners are really facing once they’re out of warranty.

“From high failure rates on everyday components like batteries and ABS sensors to eye-watering repair costs for gearboxes, DPFs, and even electric handbrakes, the picture is clear, some of the most popular and premium SUV models are also the most prone to costly failures.

“The data shows, for example, that the Jaguar I-Pace’s battery charging control module carries a repair cost of over £4,500, while gearbox issues are hitting multiple brands with regularity and bills often exceeding £1,200.

“While it’s easy to be swayed by badge appeal or high-tech features, owners need to be aware of the potential repair risks beneath the surface.

“Whether it’s a Skoda Kodiaq’s NOx sensor, or a Range Rover Evoque’s DPF, these are not isolated problems, they’re patterns.”