Toyota shows hydrogen Hilux at London International Cruise Terminal

The truck was developed in the UK by a Toyota-led consortium.

Toyota has shown a hydrogen fuel cell powered Hilux prototype at an event at the London International Cruise Terminal today (30th April 2026).

The truck was developed in the UK by a Toyota-led consortium. A fuel cell Hilux will enter production in the near future.

Energy Observer, a 30-metre catamaran powered by the Toyota Fuel Cell System was also featured at the event.

The event was attended by industry representatives, policymakers and technology providers, and was intended to demonstrate the potential of hydrogen propulsion.

Luigi Ksawery Luca’, president and managing director at Toyota GB, said: “Our participation in today’s events with Energy Observer mooring at the Port of Tilbury and the presentation of our prototype fuel cell Hilux is a perfect illustration of how we are developing hydrogen technologies on our key pillars of fuel cell vehicles, working with business and the creation of hydrogen ecosystems.

“We believe hydrogen can be a major contributor to a future carbon-neutral society and we continue to forge relationships with partner businesses, focusing on diverse forms of transport and power generation.”