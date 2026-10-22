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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/toyota-sponsors-ev-rally-cymru-enters-c-hr/

Toyota has sponsored the Electric Vehicle (EV) Rally Cymru, and has entered a C-HR+ into the two-day event.

The brand has supplied a fleet of bZ4X EVs to the organising team, as an official vehicle partner.

All competing vehicles will have their efficiency checked and logged throughout the 385-mile route.

The C-HR+ has a range of up to 377 miles. It is being driven Richard Seymour, an economy driving expert and former member of Toyota’s UK PR team, alongside content creator Rod Kirkpatrick.

Competitors set off from Cardiff on 21st October, driving on all types of roads before stopping overnight in Aberystwyth.

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On 22nd October, the route continues to its end point at Toyota’s Deeside engine plant in North Wales.

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Final efficiency results will be announced at the plant.

Alongside the C-HR+, a series of cars, vans, trucks, and trailers have been entered into the EV Rally Cymru.