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EV & Sustainability

Toyota sponsors EV Rally Cymru, enters C-HR+

The brand has supplied a fleet of bZ4X EVs to the organising team, as an official vehicle partner.

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EV Rally Cymru
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Toyota has sponsored the Electric Vehicle (EV) Rally Cymru, and has entered a C-HR+ into the two-day event.

The brand has supplied a fleet of bZ4X EVs to the organising team, as an official vehicle partner.

All competing vehicles will have their efficiency checked and logged throughout the 385-mile route.

The C-HR+ has a range of up to 377 miles. It is being driven Richard Seymour, an economy driving expert and former member of Toyota’s UK PR team, alongside content creator Rod Kirkpatrick.

Competitors set off from Cardiff on 21st October, driving on all types of roads before stopping overnight in Aberystwyth.

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On 22nd October, the route continues to its end point at Toyota’s Deeside engine plant in North Wales.

Final efficiency results will be announced at the plant.

Alongside the C-HR+, a series of cars, vans, trucks, and trailers have been entered into the EV Rally Cymru.

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Emma Johnson, director of brand and customer experience at Toyota (GB), said: “The EV Rally Cymru lets us showcase our EVs in real world conditions and help customers learn more about them.

“We know people have many questions when considering buying an EV, so this gives us another opportunity to show them all the details and demonstrate key points such as how easy the charging process is.

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“We are also keen to increase awareness of our multipath approach to powertrain technology. Toyota believes that not one single powertrain can be the right solution for every customer but that hybrids, plug-in hybrids, EVs and hydrogen all can play their part in carbon reduction.”

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