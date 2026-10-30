Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
Commercial Vehicles & LCVs

Toyota, Waymo start autonomous vehicle testing in Japan, UK deployment planned

Building on the preliminary agreement announced in April 2025, Toyota and Waymo will begin initial operations to test in Japan in 2027.

3 min read
Share
toyota waymo autonomous driving
ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Waymo have moved into the next phase of their autonomous driving collaboration.

Building on the preliminary agreement announced in April 2025, Toyota and Waymo will begin initial operations to test and validate an autonomous Toyota bZ4X fleet in Japan in 2027.

Deployment to the UK and other Waymo-serviced markets is planned for the following years.

Toyota will build the vehicles at its Takaoka plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

The entire process will take place under one roof, from assembling the base vehicle to integrating Waymo’s AV hardware.

ADVERTISEMENT

By pairing Toyota’s global manufacturing and vehicle development expertise with Waymo’s fully autonomous technology, the companies aim to accelerate scaling safety-validated Level 4 autonomous vehicles globally.

They intend to provide people with transit that reduces human-error accidents and opens freedom of movement for those who cannot easily get around.

Beyond safety, the custom-outfitted bZ4X is designed for comfort and greater accessibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

More rear legroom and features such as automatic doors, a power liftgate and ambient lighting are intended to provide seamless entry and exit for riders.

Toyota and Waymo said they will continue to explore the future of autonomous driving technology for personally owned Toyota vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside Woven by Toyota, it will also explore additional initiatives that support the two companies’ shared goal of fewer road safety incidents, including how insights from Waymo’s real-world operations, data-driven intelligence, and technology could holistically improve safety for other road users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dmitri Dolgov, co-CEO at Waymo, said: “Toyota’s commitment to zero traffic accidents resonates deeply with us at Waymo, and we’re proud to work together toward safer roads for all.

“In areas where Waymo operates, we’ve demonstrated that we are up to 20x safer than human drivers when it comes to serious crash injuries, and our partnership with Toyota will help us bring the safety and convenience of autonomous driving to more people around the world, including key international markets like Japan.

“We chose Toyota because of our respect for the legendary safety, reliability, and quality of their vehicles, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration as we scale our fully autonomous Waymo Driver technology globally.”

Hiroki Nakajima, member of the board of directors and executive vice president at Toyota, said: “We are deeply grateful that Waymo, which helped pioneer fully autonomous driving technology, has chosen Toyota as its partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Safety technology makes the biggest difference when it reaches as many people as possible.

“This collaboration will help scale that technology and bring it to customers in Japan and beyond through Waymo’s ride-hailing service, and in parallel, Toyota will continue to explore how integrating vehicles with traffic infrastructure can make those roads safer still.

“No single company can achieve the goal of zero traffic accidents alone, but with partners like Waymo, we will get there one step at a time.”

Related