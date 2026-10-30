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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/toyota-waymo-start-autonomous-vehicle-testing-in-japan-uk-deployment-planned/

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Waymo have moved into the next phase of their autonomous driving collaboration.

Building on the preliminary agreement announced in April 2025, Toyota and Waymo will begin initial operations to test and validate an autonomous Toyota bZ4X fleet in Japan in 2027.

Deployment to the UK and other Waymo-serviced markets is planned for the following years.

Toyota will build the vehicles at its Takaoka plant in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

The entire process will take place under one roof, from assembling the base vehicle to integrating Waymo’s AV hardware.

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By pairing Toyota’s global manufacturing and vehicle development expertise with Waymo’s fully autonomous technology, the companies aim to accelerate scaling safety-validated Level 4 autonomous vehicles globally.

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They intend to provide people with transit that reduces human-error accidents and opens freedom of movement for those who cannot easily get around.

Beyond safety, the custom-outfitted bZ4X is designed for comfort and greater accessibility.