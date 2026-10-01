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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/tracker-network-appoints-jennifer-davis-as-automotive-sales-director/

Stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) company Tracker Network U.K. Ltd has ppointed Jennifer Davis (pictured) as automotive sales director.

Davis brings experience spanning fleet management, vehicle leasing and manufacturer sectors, having held longstanding senior positions at both LeasePlan and KINTO (previously Inchcape Fleet Solutions).

Manufacturers and retailers have been benefiting from offering Tracker solutions to customers at point of purchase for over a decade.

Jennifer’s appointment builds on that success while extending the same protection and peace of mind to the fleet and leasing sector, including brokers and rental firms.

Since joining, she has established dedicated account management and new business teams to improve the customer journey and ensure their future vehicle security needs are met.

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Davis said: “Joining Tracker is a fantastic opportunity.

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“I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise in working with automotive manufacturers and retailers, as well as major corporate fleets, emergency services and passenger and commercial vehicle rental and leasing companies, to the role.

“These businesses can protect their assets while offering genuine value and peace of mind to customers, whether they are consumers, corporates or public sector organisations.