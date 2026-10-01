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Fleet Operations & Compliance

Tracker Network appoints Jennifer Davis as automotive sales director

Davis brings experience spanning fleet management, vehicle leasing and manufacturer sectors.

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Stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) company Tracker Network U.K. Ltd has ppointed Jennifer Davis (pictured) as automotive sales director.

Davis brings experience spanning fleet management, vehicle leasing and manufacturer sectors, having held longstanding senior positions at both LeasePlan and KINTO (previously Inchcape Fleet Solutions).

Manufacturers and retailers have been benefiting from offering Tracker solutions to customers at point of purchase for over a decade.

Jennifer’s appointment builds on that success while extending the same protection and peace of mind to the fleet and leasing sector, including brokers and rental firms.

Since joining, she has established dedicated account management and new business teams to improve the customer journey and ensure their future vehicle security needs are met.

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Davis said: “Joining Tracker is a fantastic opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise in working with automotive manufacturers and retailers, as well as major corporate fleets, emergency services and passenger and commercial vehicle rental and leasing companies, to the role.

“These businesses can protect their assets while offering genuine value and peace of mind to customers, whether they are consumers, corporates or public sector organisations.

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“What makes Tracker unique is its position as the only stolen vehicle recovery provider with a formal police relationship, alongside its advanced GPS, GSM and VHF technology designed to overcome even the most sophisticated, organised crime operations.

“This combination provides a real opportunity to make a meaningful impact on vehicle recovery across the automotive sector, protecting assets and delivering peace of mind for drivers.”

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Mark Rose, managing director at Tracker, added: “We were delighted to welcome Jennifer to Tracker and six months on, it’s clear what a great fit she is for the team.

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“Her commercial expertise and sector relationships across the manufacturer, retailer, fleet and leasing markets are already delivering results, with Jennifer and her sales team signing several major new automotive dealer groups as part of a renewed drive for new business.

“We’re looking forward to seeing that momentum continue as she brings her experience to our work with rental companies, brokers and corporate and public sector fleets.”

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