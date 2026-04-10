Tracker reports 55% increase in stolen vehicle recoveries in 2025

Due to its collaboration with the police and its VHF technology, Tracker said that it achieved a 95% recovery rate.

Tracker has recorded a 55% increase in stolen vehicle recoveries in 2025, with the value of recovered vehicles reaching an all-time record.

Due to its collaboration with the police and its VHF technology, Tracker said that it achieved a 95% recovery rate.

50% of all recovered vehicles were found within four hours, then returned to their owners within 24 hours.

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Tracker recovered £41.3m worth of stolen cars in 2025, a 72% year-on-year increase.

Despite this, most cars recovered were valued between £10,000 and £20,000, while one in 10 were worth less than £10,000.

4% of successful stolen vehicle recoveries were for cars valued over £50,000.

Tracker said that it is the only stolen vehicle recovery expert to be supported by all 43 UK police forces.

Clive Wain, head of police liaison at Tracker said: “Our stolen vehicle recoveries are dominated by thefts of premium car brands, such as BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus and Toyota.

“However, the intelligence we gather from our partner network tells us that the Toyota RAV4, Ford Puma, Nissan Juke and BMW X5 are firm favourites amongst thieves.

“Vehicle theft can be financially and emotionally devastating for motorists. That’s why we continue to forge industry partnerships and work tirelessly with UK police to recover stolen vehicles to their owners.

“Together, not only are we stopping motorists’ prized possessions from being sold on or shipped abroad, but we are also stopping them from being stripped for their parts.

“The illegal harvest and sale of quality second-hand parts have become a lucrative revenue stream for organised crime groups (OCGs) operating on the black market.

“Last year, Tracker and the police uncovered and closed 78 illegal chop shops, resulting in 147 arrests, which was another record year.”

Mark Kameen, lead for the National Vehicle Crime Reduction Partnership (NVCRP), said: “An overarching ambition when launching the National Vehicle Crime Strategy in 2024 was to enhance intelligence between law enforcement and the private sector to help tackle organised vehicle crime.

“And we are actively achieving our goal. The record number of stolen vehicle recoveries by Tracker and the UK police also underlines this.

“We will continue to build on this success by working closely with all of our partners and members, sharing expertise to ensure we all play a vital role in tackling vehicle crime across the country.”