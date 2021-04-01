Reading Time: 2 minutes

Buying a car with a few clicks of a button is now a very real process with the rise of online car dealerships like Cinch and Cazoo, but what do they have to offer that traditional car dealers don’t and vice versa?

The rise of online car sales

Over the past few years, online car sales and purchases have seen a huge increase. Due to the swift and easy process of buying a car online many people have decided to purchase this way as it saves time and almost any make of car is available if you’re willing to pay the right price for it.

You can hunt down timeless classics with the search of a few words and see what’s available in your area without having to set foot off your driveway.

Online car retailers can showcase the vehicles they have to offer in the form of imagery and eye-catching videos, and with a few clicks of a button a buyer has their car. You can buy your new vehicle anywhere – whilst at your desk on your lunch break, on the bus, or even on the loo.

But is this the right way forward?

The traditional car dealership experience

The traditional car buying experience is more of a physical experience. It’s interactive and fun for the buyer and those they go with. It’s a rite of passage for any new driver to go pick out their first car in person and be able to drive it home or a well-earned reward for someone upgrading to a newer model.

You’re greeted with a warm and friendly atmosphere and are able to ask all of the questions you have about the vehicle, no matter how small or silly they might seem.

Most of all, you’re able to see the vehicle in the flesh and inspect every inch of it to make sure it’s to your liking. Something which you’re unable to do online, especially if buying cars off of platforms like eBay. Once you have committed to buying something based on online photos, it’s difficult to get your money back or back out of the deal.

With a traditional dealership you don’t have to agree to buy if you aren’t happy with it. You can even take the vehicle for a test spin in most cases, so that you can get a feel for what it would be like to drive the car first-hand.

You know that if you’re buying a used car the vehicle is going to be safe, tried and tested, and has been through all of the necessary specification tests before it is presented to you. If you have any problems down the line, you’ll be able to go back to the dealership and discuss it with them directly, whereas online car retailers might work with a third-party customer service agency.