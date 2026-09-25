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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/tribunal-approves-55-9m-compensation-for-car-delivery-overcharging/

The Competition Appeal Tribunal has approved the distribution of £55.87m worth of compensation for drivers and businesses overcharged for the delivery of new vehicles.

An estimated 17.8 million vehicles from 37 manufacturers were affected between 2006 and 2015.

The lawsuit, led by Mark McLaren, argued that shipping firms were overcharging businesses and consumers for the delivery of new vehicles imported into the UK.

Payouts will start at £25 for the first vehicle, with an additional £5 for vehicles two to six, then £2.50 for each additional eligible vehicle.

Car rental, delivery, construction, maintenance and fleet management companies will be eligile for compensation.

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Companies registered with the DVLA’s fleet database will be automatically informed of their eligibility.

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McLaren said: “Signing up now is the best way to be first in line for compensation. With everything now fully approved, the distribution of settlement monies can be distributed later this year.

“Those already signed up will be contacted as soon as the distribution is open and will be directed to our online claim form to get back the money you’re owed.