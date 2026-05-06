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Triodos Bank provides finance to LEAP24 for fast-charging stations

In the UK, LEAP24 currently owns and operates 11 sites, with plans to grow to 34.

Milly Standing

6 May 2026

Fleet Management

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LEAP24 charging bays in Pinner

Triodos Bank has provided finance to LEAP24, a provider of fast-charging stations, across both its Dutch and UK businesses.

In the UK, LEAP24 currently owns and operates 11 sites, with plans to grow to 34 sites and 80 DC chargers by the end of 2027.

The loan aims to enable LEAP24 to expand access to commercial electric vehicles near zero-emission zones in Dutch cities and Greater London.

Through a network of fast-charging stations at strategic locations – such as near city centres and on business parks – LEAP24 intends to support heavy-duty vehicle users to charge quickly and efficiently and help minimise downtime.

The charging bays are designed with larger vehicles in mind, for vans and other commercial vehicles to access chargers more easily.

Through its PartnerPark offering, businesses can also contract a dedicated charging bay for overnight charging, helping optimise the use of available grid capacity.

Pelle Schlichting, founder and CEO of LEAP24, said: “Triodos Bank’s financing of LEAP24 helps to address one of the biggest concerns of entrepreneurs and municipalities: the shortage of suitable charging points in zero-emission zones.

“By investing in this infrastructure, Triodos Bank and LEAP24 are accelerating the energy transition together and making emission-free transport in and around the city more accessible to businesses than ever before.”

Both the Dutch branch of Triodos Bank and the bank’s UK subsidiary have been involved in this transaction.

Alex Stephens, senior relationship manager for energy and project finance at Triodos Bank UK, added: “The combination of fast-charging stations and zero-emission zones immediately appealed to us and distinguishes LEAP24 from other providers in the market.

“With this, our first financing of fast-charging stations, we are contributing to the development of electric transport in cities.”

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