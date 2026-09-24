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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/trump-plans-to-ban-diesel-exports-pushes-uk-fleets-towards-electrification/

With rising tensions in the Middle-East and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine causing oil prices to skyrocket, the US has made moves to be more territorial around its own diesel exports, according to reports from US news outlets.

Yesterday (23rd September 2026), President Donald Trump said that he would support proposals to stop exporting diesel from the US, aiming to ease the cost of fuel at the pump for those in the US.

The Trump administration is preparing a plan to ban diesel exports for 90 days, according to a story from Politico.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump suggested that keeping domestic supplies inside the country could ease broader petrol prices.

In the UK, diesel prices are approaching an all time high, while in the US, prices have already reached a record $6.52, up $2.83 from this time last year.

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The average diesel price in the UK has reached 197.31p per litre, nearly surpassing the 199.09p record set on 25th June 2022.

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Voltempo said that the UK’s diesel supply is now exposed to Trump’s decisions, which should have the knock-on effect of pushing fleets closer to electrification.

Simon Smith, CEO at Voltempo, said: “Donald Trump talking openly about restricting US diesel exports should be a wake-up call for fleet operators everywhere.