TTC urges fleets to adopt random alcohol and drug screening

Fleet safety expert TTC is urging employers to introduce random alcohol and drug screening across company car and grey fleet drivers, citing both growing public support and concerning behaviours uncovered in a recent poll. The findings come amid wider concern over the prevalence of impaired driving and the safety risks it poses to work-related road users.

The TTC poll revealed that 47% of grey fleet drivers support the introduction of random screening. However, 35% admitted they would not inform their employer if they were to receive penalty points related to alcohol or drug driving, or speeding. One in two motorists are currently failing roadside drug tests, according to wider data, highlighting the risks posed by both recreational and prescription drug use.

David Marsh, chief executive of TTC Group, said: “It looks like we have finally reached a stage where people are starting to sit up and take notice of alcohol and drug driving. Less than a quarter of employees questioned said they would object to random testing. These encouraging results, however, do seem at odds with the fact that one in three (35%) won’t actually tell their employer if they receive points on their driving licence for an offence.”

The research also found that 27% of motorists would welcome random screening as reassurance that colleagues are safe to drive, while 21% said it would make them reconsider drinking or taking drugs the night before work.

TTC’s Continuum platform provides near-instant driving licence checks, flagging new penalty points and helping employers identify high-risk drivers. Marsh added: “Businesses have a duty of care to ensure that both grey fleet and company vehicle drivers are fit to perform their work duties safely. This includes educating employees on the dangers of driving under the influence and implementing effective measures to detect and prevent alcohol and drug driving.

“Preventing impaired driving is crucial, and we actively encourage businesses in developing robust driver policies that incorporate fast, accurate screening. By taking proactive steps now, companies can significantly reduce the risk of employees driving under the influence while on work duties, helping to protect their workforce and the public.”